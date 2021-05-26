newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. Officials Press For Deeper Coronavirus Origins Investigation

NPR
 3 days ago

Today, President Biden released a statement about the origins of the coronavirus. In it, he said that U.S. intelligence agencies are unsure whether the virus developed naturally or was accidentally released from a lab. Separately on Capitol Hill, some of the nation's top scientists called for a more thorough investigation into the origins of the virus. Joining me now to discuss what this all means is NPR science and security correspondent Geoff Brumfiel.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Officials#Chinese Scientists#Data Scientists#Capitol Hill#Republicans#Congress#Inc#Origins#Ebola#Administration#Npr Transcripts#Bat Coronaviruses#Natural Reservoirs#President Biden#Byline#Permissions Pages#Accident#Transparency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
HIV
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Origin of the coronavirus: China outraged by Biden’s reference to “laboratory accident”

US President Joe Biden’s request to his secret services to continue researching the origin of the coronavirus in China has aroused massive criticism from the Chinese government. The US is in no way interested in facts or the truth, nor in a serious scientific search for the origin of the coronavirus, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. The US tried to use the pandemic for political manipulation and to pass the blame on.
U.S. Politicswbch.com

Untapped US intelligence to be probed for clues to COVID-19 origin

(WASHINGTON) -- After assessing the intelligence and raw data before them, it became apparent to Biden and his top officials that a large cache of information had yet to be fully analyzed -- officials told ABC News -- potential evidence that could hold clues to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people. The existence of unexamined intelligence was first reported by the New York Times.
Congress & CourtsKSDK

Sen. Hawley wants intel on COVID origins declassified

ST. LOUIS — Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, were pointing at a Chinese lab as the possible origin of the virus. "We have people looking at it very, very strongly," Trump said in April 2020. It was a theory largely dismissed at the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Wuhan lab is still conducting the same research': Mike Pompeo warns Institute of Virology is continuing to conduct secret military experiments and more deadly viruses could escape

Mike Pompeo, the former CIA director and secretary of state, has said that Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting secret military research and claims there is 'enormous evidence' that the virus that causes COVID-19 escaped from the lab. Donald Trump's former top aide also warned that the dangerous experimentation is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes resolution urging probe into COVID-19 origins

The Senate on Friday passed a resolution calling for a probe into the origins of COVID-19 amid renewed attention over a theory that the virus came from a lab in China. The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent and was spearheaded by Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), calls for the World Health Assembly to conduct a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation adds that if an investigation is not approved by the body, the U.S. and “willing partner governments and experts” will instead launch an inquiry.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

U.S. Representative from Kentucky wants investigation on COVID-19 origins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ)- A U.S. Representative from Kentucky wants an investigation on where COVID-19 came from. Representative Andy Barr says he’s reintroducing legislation to create a bicameral, bipartisan, Congressional Join Select Committee to investigate the origins of the virus. Rep. Barr says 10 House Members and 10 Senate Members would...
POTUSCNN

New York Times: Intelligence officials said to have untapped evidence on Covid-19 origins

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's instructions to the US intelligence community to redouble its efforts in investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic came on the heels of intelligence officials informing the White House that they possessed unreviewed evidence necessitating greater computer analysis that could potentially provide answers, The New York Times reported Thursday.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Power Up: Biden pushes U.S. intel for 'a definitive conclusion' on coronavirus origins

Good Thursday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up for the the Power Up newsletter. Thanks for waking up with us. CHINA IN THE HOT SEAT: President Biden revealed on Wednesday that he asked U.S. intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to uncover the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. The order comes as the theory that the virus might have accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China has recently picked up traction.
Public Healthcapradio.org

What Prompted Biden To Order A Deeper Look Into COVID-19's Origin?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. President Biden has asked for a 90-day investigation into how the COVID-19 pandemic started, and whether it's possible that the virus leaked, either accidentally or on purpose, from a lab in China. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

U.S. intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. intelligence community on Thursday acknowledged its agencies had two theories on where COVID-19 originated, with two elements believing it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals and a third embracing a possible laboratory accident as the source of the global pandemic. “The U.S. Intelligence...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

China refusal to help WHO COVID origins probe accelerated Biden announcement on US investigation: official

China’s refusal to help the World Well being Group’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19 spurred the Biden administration to speed up the declassification of U.S. intelligence and the discharge of President Biden’s assertion revealing that officers are coalescing round “two possible situations” that led to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Information has discovered.
PoliticsNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

TRAVIS: Hey, NPR Politics crew. This is Travis (ph). And I just finished the last session of the tabletop role-playing game I've been virtually running for my friends since June of last year. This podcast was recorded at... SUSAN DAVIS, HOST:. 2:06 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. TRAVIS: Things may...