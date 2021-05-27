Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Disproportionate number of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections are caused by variants of concern

By Sally Robertson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study conducted by researchers in the United States has shown that among twenty patients with breakthrough infection following vaccination against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – all of the infections were caused by variants of concerns. The team...

www.news-medical.net
View All 20 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infections#Sars#Scientific Reports#Ntd#Moderna#Vocs#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Cancer
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Diagnostic Value of Cutaneous Manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

A. Visconti; V. Bataille; N. Rossi; J. Kluk; R. Murphy; S. Puig; R. Nambi; R. C. E. Bowyer; B. Murray; A. Bournot; J. Wolf; S. Ourselin; C. J. Steves; T. D. Spector; M. Falchi. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;184(5):880-887. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: One of the challenging aspects...
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

"Mexican variant" and monitoring actions of SARS-CoV-2 genome

A research group of the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology of the University of Bologna analyzed more than one million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences. This analysis led to the identification of a new variant that, over the past weeks, has been spreading mostly in Mexico but has also been found in Europe. Their paper published in the Journal of Medical Virology presented the so-called "Mexican variant", whose scientific name is T478K. Like other strains, this presents a mutation in the Spike protein, which allows coronaviruses to attach to and penetrate their targeted cells.
San Francisco, CANews-Medical.net

How SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 adapted to evade innate immunity

Researchers in the United States and the UK have conducted a study showing how the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) lineage of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) adapted to suppress host innate immune responses in lung epithelial cells. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the agent responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Medical & Biotechoutbreaknewstoday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients have lower antibody levels

Levels of antibodies in the blood of vaccinated people that are able to recognise and fight the new SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant first discovered in India (B.1.617.2) are on average lower than those against previously circulating variants in the UK, according to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, published, published as a Research letter in The Lancet.
Public HealthMedscape News

Low Risk of Post-surgical Cross-infection with SARS-CoV-2

The risk of SARS-CoV-2 cross-infection following a surgical procedure during the first wave of COVID-19 in the UK was very low. A retrospective observational study analysed 3410 procedures in a tertiary health care centre during the first wave of COVID-19 in the UK. The centre was actively managing COVID-19 patients. The study included patients undergoing surgery under four specialties involved in aerosol-generating procedures.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

World Health Organization simplifies names of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to spread globally, infecting over 172 million people, and claiming the lives of more than 3.7 million individuals. During the past few months, new variants of concerns have emerged and come to the fore. There is known to be increased transmissibility with...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: Malaysia detects 23 new variant cases of SARS-CoV-2

KUALA LUMPUR (June 10): The Ministry of Health (MoH) detected across Malaysia 23 new variant cases of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes Covid-19, between last Thursday (June 3) and Tuesday (June 8). All 23 cases have been classified under the variant of concern (VOC) category...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protective against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Washington, D.C. - June 9, 2021 - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is protective against several SARS-CoV-2 variants that have emerged, according to new research presented in the journal mBio, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology. While this is good news, the study also found that the only approved monoclonal antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2 might be less effective against SARS-CoV-2 variants in laboratory experiments.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study offers overview of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children

While the current pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has largely spared children from severe illness, relative to adults, its causative pathogen – the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – can still cause infection and post-acute sequelae in the pediatric population. A new study by researchers in the...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Standardizable assay detects T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection

Researchers in the UK have developed a high-throughput standardizable assay that accurately detects T cell responses to infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Andrew Godkin from Cardiff University and colleagues say that such tests are imperative for understanding...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Shark vNAR antibodies inhibit SARS-CoV-2 variants in vitro

Researchers in the UK and Austria have identified a novel class of antibodies that is highly effective at neutralizing the original strain of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2) and maintaining blocking activity against certain viral variants that have emerged. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the agent responsible for the ongoing coronavirus...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Cocrystal Pharma Says CDI-45205 Active Against SARS-CoV-2 And Two Prominent SARS-CoV-2 Variants

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) announced Monday that its lead preclinical SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor CDI-45205 is active against SARS-CoV-2 and two prominent SARS-CoV-2 variants. A third-party laboratory contracted by Cocrystal conducted in vitro studies evaluating the antiviral activity of CDI-45205 and its analogs in VeroE6-eGFP cells...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Immunogenicity of Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variants in humans

The Ad26.COV2.S vaccine1-3 has demonstrated clinical efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, including against the B.1.351 variant that is partially resistant to neutralizing antibodies1. However, the immunogenicity of this vaccine in humans against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern remains unclear. Here we report humoral and cellular immune responses from 20 Ad26.COV2.S vaccinated individuals from the COV1001 phase 1/2 clinical trial2 against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain WA1/2020 as well as against the B.1.1.7, CAL.20C, P.1., and B.1.351 variants of concern. Ad26.COV2.S induced median pseudovirus neutralizing antibody titers that were 5.0- and 3.3-fold lower against the B.1.351 and P.1 variants, respectively, as compared with WA1/2020 on day 71 following vaccination. Median binding antibody titers were 2.9- and 2.7-fold lower against the B.1.351 and P.1 variants, respectively, as compared with WA1/2020. Antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis, complement deposition, and NK cell activation responses were largely preserved against the B.1.351 variant. CD8 and CD4 T cell responses, including central and effector memory responses, were comparable among the WA1/2020, B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, and CAL.20C variants. These data show that neutralizing antibody responses induced by Ad26.COV2.S were reduced against the B.1.351 and P.1 variants, but functional non-neutralizing antibody responses and T cell responses were largely preserved against SARS-CoV-2 variants. These findings have implications for vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

The genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in the USA

The spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) across the United States during 2020 has been said to have occurred in three “waves” or “phases,” characterized by spikes in the number of reported new cases and a roving geographical distribution. A number of SARS-CoV-2 lineages with higher transmissibility...
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Impact of maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection on neonatal immunology

Although extensive studies have been carried out on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and evidence exists that pregnant women are at elevated risk of severe COVID-19, the impact of maternal infection on the fetus is not clear. The majority of pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms.