The Greyhounds have hit their first rough patch of the spring baseball campaign this week, dropping a road and home series with red-hot Santa Rosa, 9-8 (10 innings) and 7-3. The setbacks pushed Healdsburg’s season record to 9-3 and an even 2-2 in league, with upcoming dates with El Molino this week. The Hounds will start a two-game series with the Lions in the friendly confines on Wednesday, May 5 (7 p.m., Recreation Park) before traveling to Forestville this Friday, May 7 in a 4 p.m. start.