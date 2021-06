The New York Islanders have been the underdog all postseason, but they are once again a series win away from their sixth career trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The Islanders finished in fourth place in the MassMutual East Division, though they made the way out to the semifinals by beating both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins in six games. Up next, they will have a rematch from last year’s Eastern Conference Final when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Islanders in six games en route to their championship. Here is a look at three keys for the Islanders to be successful.