The New York Islanders are going back to the Conference Semifinals. New York wins Game 6 by the score of 6-2, winning the series 4-2. They had to do it the hard way by coming back and winning three games of the series. Just like in the first round where the Islanders trailed the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1, New York found themselves in a similar situation after Game 3 against Boston. The Islanders never wilted from their system under head coach Barry Trotz. Leading the way was the second line of Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey, and Anthony Beauvillier. Their impact, especially Nelson’s was felt in the final two games of the series.