Islanders eliminate Penguins in Game 6 at raucous Nassau Coliseum, advance to play Bruins

The Stanley Cup playoffs are down to just four series, and the start of the offseason is still a ways away, but that doesn’t mean the hockey news cycle slows down. There have been quite a few notable announcements on Saturday, including one that involves one of those few remaining active teams. After taking a hard, but clean check from New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck , Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was forced out of Game 3 on Thursday with an apparent head injury. Carlo has a history of concussions, including missing time earlier this season, and after his head made contact with the boards, the big defender struggled to get back up and had to be helped off the ice. The expectation of course was that Carlo could miss considerable time as a result of the check; however, the initial reports suggested that Carlo was feeling good after the game. Well, the Bruins will sit Carlo for at least Game 4, the team has announced, perhaps just out of an abundance of caution. The hope is that Carlo can return sooner rather than later, especially with fellow blue liners Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril also injured and Steven Kampfer out for the year. In the meantime, Jeremy Lauzon will be elevated to Carlo’s spot on the second pair and Jarred Tinordi will sub into the lineup.