newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Chrissy Metz Says 'This Is Us' Finale Shocker Was 'Really Hard to Digest'

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's season 5 finale of This Is Us. This Is Us pulled off a major shocker on Tuesday's season 5 finale when it was revealed that Kate wasn't with Toby in the future, but about to walk down the aisle a second time to someone else: Phillip (guest star Chris Geere), who had begrudgingly hired Kate as a teacher's assistant. The revelation that Kate and Toby may not have been meant to be stunned fans, but was not a surprise to Chrissy Metz, who had long known about the twist.

www.wusa9.com
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Chris Geere
Person
Chrissy Metz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Shocker#Show Time#Hard News#Guest Star#Stunned Fans#Spoiler#Creator Dan Fogelman#Moments#Tv News#Rose Bowl#Reveal#Secret Chemistry#Chemistry Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesdeltanews.tv

Topher Grace on the ‘Home Economics’ Finale and ‘Really Special’ Cast Connection

Now that ABC has wisely invested in Home Economics for a second season, fans can sit back and soak in the glory of its first season finale tonight. Entitled “Opus Cabernet, 2015, $500,” the episode finds the Hayworths—unemployed social worker Sarah (Caitlin McGee), her wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata), struggling author Tom (Topher Grace) and his wife Marina (Karla Souza) and mogul Connor (Jimmy Tatro)—all trapped in Connor’s wine cellar (Matt Damon’s old panic room, natch) and at each other’s throats after Tom accidentally emails a draft of his secret novel based on them to the entire family. Turns out, none of them are too keen on their fictionalized versions and, as we have come to expect from the Hayworths, they have a lot to say about it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

This Is Us to end with Season 6, fulfilling creator Dan Fogelman's plan

The news that This Is Us is ending next season, which NBC is expected to formally announce with its 2021-2022 schedule on Friday, shouldn't come as a surprise. When NBC renewed This Is Us for three more seasons in May 2019, Fogelman said that Season 6 would likely be the last. “We’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go,” Fogelman said at the time. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.” According to The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg, "while an official count has yet to be determined, it’s expected that the final season will consist of around 18 episodes, likely enough to carry the series over the 100-episode threshold typically needed to secure a lucrative off-network syndication deal and triggering a cash infusion for Fogelman and Disney, which now owns the series after closing its $71.3 billion Fox deal a few years ago. That would create yet another revenue stream after Disney-owned Hulu in 2017 acquired SVOD rights to This Is Us in what sources at the time said was a record-breaking per-episode fee. Hulu and NBC shared co-exclusive rights to the series."
San Francisco, CASFGate

'This Is Us' Creator Explains the Season 5 Finale Wedding Shocker

The Season 5 finale of This Is Us, like so many other major episodes, ended with a surprise twist. It shouldn’t have been too surprising for longtime viewers of the NBC drama, though, that the episode that was supposed to focus on Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), the mother of his twin babies, tying the knot didn’t actually end with the duo walking down the aisle.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Chrissy Metz (‘This Is Us’) joins ‘The Masked Singer’ as guest judge — but will she sing?

The upcoming Wednesday, May 5 episode of “The Masked Singer” will welcome a new face at the judging panel: Chrissy Metz. The “This Is Us” star officially makes her first appearance as a guest judge alongside regular celebrity sleuths Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. She’ll watch performances from the Spicy Six, aka Robopine, Russian Dolls, Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet, and then the lowest vote-getter will be eliminated from the competition and forced to unmask in front of America.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

This Is Us Ends For Y&R Alum Justin Hartley After Six Seasons

Say it isn’t so! There’s a new report that says the hit NBC dramedy This is Us is ending next season, leaving fans quite disappointed as they will no longer get to see Justin Hartley each week on the show. Here’s what you need to know. This Is Us Ends...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Joins Stars Mandy Moore & Susan Kelechi Watson In Responding To Season 6 Ending Announcement; Will “Work Hard To Stick The Landing”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter on Friday, to respond to the news that his hit NBC drama will end with its upcoming sixth season. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”
TV SeriesTODAY.com

'This Is Us' is ending — how Mandy Moore, show's creator are reacting

"This Is Us" fans have a whole new reason to cry — NBC announced Friday that the hit family drama will end after its upcoming sixth season. Dan Fogelman, the show's creator, followed up by tweeting a message to viewers promising that "This Is Us" will leave the air with a bang. He also thanked NBC for allowing the show's writers and producers to end the series exactly how and when they wanted to.
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon on E! as Show Awaits Future at NBC

While NBC still contemplates the fate of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, fans can enjoy a two-day marathon of the musical comedy-drama on the E! network. All 25 episodes from the critically acclaimed first two seasons will play back-to-back on E!, beginning with the pilot at 9 AM on Sunday, May 30 through Monday, May 31. In addition, all episodes of the dramedy series are currently streaming on Peacock, which could potentially be the new home for a third season, should NBC choose to renew it.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

This Is Us Season 5 Finale Shocker Blew My Mind As Much As The First Episode’s Twist

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers for the This Is Us Season 5 finale “The Adirondacks.” If you haven’t watched this episode, you might want to stop reading. This Is Us set the precedent for what viewers could expect from its twist endings back in the 2016 series premiere, when it revealed that the episode’s storylines were taking place in different eras. It was wonderfully unexpected when we found out the three young adults we were introduced to — Kevin, Kate and Randall — were actually the grown children of Jack and Rebecca, who gave birth to/adopted the trio in that same episode. But while the NBC family drama has continued to throw curveballs in pretty much every episode, nothing has been quite as jarring as that monumental first episode — until now.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

We Already Know How Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ Will Begin

We Already Know How Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ Will Begin. Season 5 of This Is Us finished with a surprising twist, and fans are eager to see what happens next. Thankfully, Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, has not abandoned us. Fogleman has just revealed when...
TV SeriesElite Daily

These Theories About The 'This Is Us' Series Finale May Predict How It'll End

With Season 5 drawing to a close, This Is Us only has one year left. When the series was renewed for three seasons after Season 3, fans knew Season 6 would be the show's final year. Showrunner Dan Fogelman has said many times that he has a very specific ending in mind, one that the series has been directly working toward this whole time. So, what is it? These theories about the This Is Us series finale are a few good guesses for what might be in store for the big ending.
TV Seriessportsgrindentertainment.com

This Is Us Season 5 Finale: Cast, Plot, Streaming Date And Time – Here’s All You Need To Know About Mandy Moore-Justin Hartley Show

This Is Us, a drama the world loved, is wrapping up in its fifth season. The usual 18 episodes season has been cut down to 16 and that could be the unusual circumstances in which the season was shot. A pandemic-riddled world doesn’t really make it easy to do things. This season was always supposed to be about Kevin and Madison’s big day. The teaser that NBC released recently does its job well of teasing everyone of the wedding setup but with an impending doom looming at large. Let us tell you what we know about this finale season of the family drama. This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Gets Hitched to Sofia Pernas: Reports.