Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez Targeted to Headlined UFC Card on July 17
A featherweight clash pitting Max Holloway against Yair Rodriguez is in the works for the main event of an Ultimate Fighting Championship card on July 17. UFC president Dana White revealed the booking to ESPN on Wednesday. Contracts have not been signed but the promotion is close to finalizing the bout. The card does not yet have an official location and also includes a bantamweight showdown between Miesha Tate and Marion Reneau as well as a lightweight tilt between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.www.sherdog.com