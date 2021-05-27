Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez Targeted to Headlined UFC Card on July 17

Augusto Sakai won his first four UFC fights, but he says his lone defeat is what showed him he belongs among the elite in the heavyweight division. The ninth-ranked fighter gets a chance to prove it Saturday when he faces No. 6-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai on Saturday. The battle of ranked contenders draws the curtain on the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET. Sakai suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss to veteran Alistair Overeem in his last fight, but he told the media this week what he learned about his own toughness in defeat will serve him well Saturday. The hard-punching Rozenstruik hopes to rejoin the title conversation following losses in two of his past three.