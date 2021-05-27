Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez Targeted to Headlined UFC Card on July 17

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA featherweight clash pitting Max Holloway against Yair Rodriguez is in the works for the main event of an Ultimate Fighting Championship card on July 17. UFC president Dana White revealed the booking to ESPN on Wednesday. Contracts have not been signed but the promotion is close to finalizing the bout. The card does not yet have an official location and also includes a bantamweight showdown between Miesha Tate and Marion Reneau as well as a lightweight tilt between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

www.sherdog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Marion Reneau
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Alex Caceres
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
B.j. Penn
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Dana White
Person
Jeremy Stephens
Person
Andre Fili
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Islam Makhachev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn#Islam#Abc 1#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Max Holloway injured, out of UFC on ESPN 26 main event

An injury to former featherweight champion Max Holloway has reportedly forced a postponement of next month's scheduled UFC on ESPN 26 main event bout with Yair Rodriguez. ESPN Deportes reported the news Thursday, although the exact nature of Holloway's injury is unknown. The fight between Holloway (22-6 MMA, 18-6 UFC)...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Max Holloway Real Reason For UFC ‘Cancelation’ Leaks

Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes reported that UFC star Max Holloway is set to miss the July 17 match against Yair Rodriguez. That outlet reported the reason for Holloway’s withdrawal from the match-up is an ‘undisclosed injury’ though interestingly they wouldn’t disclose the injury, and this could be for a reason. The report also noted that the UFC is expected to announce a new main event for the July 17 card in a few days time. Nate Diaz Leaks UFC House Party Drug Video.
UFCUSA Today

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland moves from UFC 265 to July 31 UFC Fight Night headliner

Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will battle a week earlier, but in the coveted headliner spot. Originally scheduled to fight at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, Hall (17-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and Strickland (23-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) will now square off in the July 31 UFC main event at a location and venue that has yet to be announced, but likely to be the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFCchatsports.com

Carlos Condit to return against Max Griffin at UFC 264 in July

You can add Carlos Condit’s name to the growing list of action fighters competing at UFC 264. According to MMA Junkie, The Natural Born Killer will make his return to the Octagon against Max Griffin on the July 10th event in Las Vegas. Condit (32-13, 9-9 UFC) has been much...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card

The UFC’s string of PPVs with fans in attendance will continue on June 12th when the Octagon makes its way to Glendale, Arizona and the Gila River Arena. And those fans are in for a treat, with a pretty stacked card on deck for UFC 263. In the headliner, middleweight...
UFCBloody Elbow

Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson targeted for UFC 266 in London

A middleweight bout between Darren Till and Derek Brunson has been targeted for the upcoming UFC 266 pay-per-view on Sept. 4 at the O2 Arena in London, England, MMA Fighting revealed on Friday following an initial report from ESPN. Till and Brunson were originally expected to collide at a UFC...
UFCPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

UFC Fight Night: How to watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusta Sakai Saturday (6-5-21) | Full card and odds

“Bigi Boy”Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusta Sakai will highlight UFC Fight Night Saturday (June 5, 2021) at 7 p.m. Rozenstruik is a multiple kickboxing world champion with 76 wins, including 64 of them by knockout. He has knockout wins over two former champions and was 10-0 before suffering his 1st pro loss to current champion, Francis Ngannou.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai odds, predictions: MMA insider makes surprising fight card picks

Augusto Sakai won his first four UFC fights, but he says his lone defeat is what showed him he belongs among the elite in the heavyweight division. The ninth-ranked fighter gets a chance to prove it Saturday when he faces No. 6-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai on Saturday. The battle of ranked contenders draws the curtain on the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET. Sakai suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss to veteran Alistair Overeem in his last fight, but he told the media this week what he learned about his own toughness in defeat will serve him well Saturday. The hard-punching Rozenstruik hopes to rejoin the title conversation following losses in two of his past three.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 263 Fight Card: Who is fighting this weekend?

UFC 263 is this Saturday, June 12, with a fight card that features two championship rematches. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against #3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. Adesanya came out on top when the two fighters first clashed in 2018 but it was a closer fight than many anticipated. Vettori won the third and final round on all scorecards but two judges determined that Adesanya had done enough to win the first two rounds and therefore win via split decision.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 main card live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 263 goes down live in Glendale, Arizona. Today’s show will feature two title fights and a special five-rounder below them. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya will battle Marvin Vettori for a second time, this time with the middleweight belt up for grabs. The co-main is also a rematch, with Deiveson Figueiredo putting up his flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno. The other featured bout will see the incomparable Nate Diaz facing off with top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.
UFCBloody Elbow

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann set to headline September UFC event

The UFC is continuing to piece together their summer and fall events, and one on September 18th will be headlined by an important light heavyweight bout. Former title challenger Anthony Smith with lock horns with prospect Ryan Spann. Smith himself mentioned the fight as he was doing pre-fight analysis for...
UFCfightbananas.com

UFC 263: Main Card Preview, Odds & Predictions

UFC 263 gets underway this Saturday night on June 12, 10 pm ET, live from the Gila River Arena in beautiful Glendale, Arizona. The fight gods have blessed us with a main card that’s absolutely stacked full of superb talent, capped off by the intriguing rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori for the middleweight strap.
UFCClayton News Daily

Stacked card set for UFC 263 Saturday night

After a three-week absence from the bright lights of a pay-per-view, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back at UFC 263 in Glendale, Ariz. in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday. The card is one of the deepest in UFC history, with title fights at both middleweight and flyweight as well...