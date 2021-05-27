Call of Duty: Mobile season 4 Spurned and Burned has begun

What is HIP FIRE / ADS in Call of Duty Mobile? CoD Tips for NEW PLAYERS. In today's video: what is hip fire in cod mobile? What is ADS in Call of Duty Mobile? How to hip fire for the gold camo grind in codm? If you grind gold platinum and damascus in cod mobile, you need to kill ennemies with hip fire to unlock the camo. So how to kill ennemies with hip fire if you dont know how to hip fire?? It's all in the settings and today I show you all you need to know!