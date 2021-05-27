Cancel
Norwich, CT

Local roundup: Fitch grad and ECSU star Woods named to All-America softball team

By Day Staff Reports
Eastern Connecticut's Cassie Woods, a graduate student from Mystic and Fitch High School, was named to the Division III All-America softball second team on Wednesday.

Woods, a centerfielder and Keene State transfer, hit safely in 27 of 28 games and led the Warriors in batting (.538), runs (44) and on-base percentage (.611). She had 14 multi-hit games and batted .609 during the regular season and .462 in the postseason.

H.S. boys' golf

• NFA beat Waterford 5.5-1.5 in an ECC Division I match at the Norwich Golf Course. Danny Torres of Waterford (8-6, 8-4) was the medalist with a 3-over-par 39. JJ Hay, Costa Kapilotis and Max Weston won matches for NFA (10-6, 6-4) and teammate Liam O'Neil split his match with Waterford's Andrew Zanghetti. Kyle Sikorski shot a team-low 44 for NFA.

• Wheeler/Ledyard beat Stonington 6-1 in an ECC Division I match at Elmridge Golf Course. Justin Holland of Stonington (4-10, 4-7) was the medalist with a 43. Gavin Arruda (46), Keiran Boscoe, Cameron Conway and Brady Sadowski won matches for Wheeler/Ledyard (5-9, 5-8).

Boys' lacrosse

• Juniors Dylan Relaz and Demetri Ryan scored four goals apiece as Norwich Tech/Windham Tech ended its season with a 10-3 win over Windsor. Owen Traylor added two goals for the Warriors, who finish 4-7.

• Top-seeded East Lyme outlasted No. 4 Stonington 15-13 in the ECC Division I semifinals on Tuesday night. Matt Valakos had four goals and four assists for the unbeaten Vikings (13-0), while Ryan Whaley added four goals and three assists, Wes Williamson scored four goals, Matt Hinkley two and Zach Boguszewski one. Cam Elenteny had five goals and two assists for the Bears, while Ben Massengale scored five goals, Will French scored twice, Tyler Simao had a goal and an assist and Nate Hennessey had two assists.

Girls' lacrosse

• Jess English scored from a free position with 41 seconds remaining to lift No.3 Ledyard to an 11-10 win over No. 2 Montville in an ECC Division II semifinal on Tuesday night. Maddie McLeod led the Colonels (9-5) with five goals while Maddie Leyko scored three goals, Jess English, Kate English and Olivia Storz each added a goal and goalie Bella Drummond made 11 saves. Lily Tomczik and Maddie Gould scored three goals apiece for the Indians (12-5) while Reagan Buscetto added two goals and Madi Price and Grace Sanford scored one goal each.

