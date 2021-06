A city man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man and firing shots at three others late Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Lemel Cooks, 34, of Paterson, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun, certain persons not to have weapons, eluding, and criminal mischief.