Fort Lauderdale, FL

Celebrity Edge to become first cruise ship to sail from US port since pandemic shutdown

By Richard Tribou
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first major cruise ship to sail from the U.S. in more than a year will be Celebrity Edge from Port Everglades. Celebrity Cruises announced it had received to OK from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin seven-night Caribbean sailings from the Fort Lauderdale port beginning June 26, according to a press release Wednesday.

