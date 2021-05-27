Cancel
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Preliminary treasurer reports: St. Lawrence County department spending, services down overall in 2020

By ELLIS GIACOMELLI egiacomelli@wdt.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON — The St. Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office has prepared several fiscal reports ahead of the official annual auditing process beginning next month. County Treasurer Renee M. Cole and Deputy Treasurer Debra L. Bridges briefed the county Board of Legislators during its Finance Committee meeting Monday night, and auditors will be arriving in Canton on June 8. Ms. Cole said auditors will likely be working three days a week for two weeks, and possibly three days for a third week.

