Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Gillibrand seeks relief for New York dairy farmers

By BRIAN QUINN bquinn@batavianews.com
nny360.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is calling for additional U.S. Department of Agriculture payments to dairy farmers to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of what she says may be corruption in milk pricing. “Over the last year, schools and restaurants closed and stopped making their...

www.nny360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Industry#Dairy Farms#Department Of Agriculture#Cfap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Johnson introduces 'Butcher Block Act' for small meat processors

Jun. 26—Small meat processors across the nation may benefit from a bipartisan bill introduced Thursday that looks to ease regulatory barriers and bring new grant and loan opportunities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Butcher Block Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., would...
Agriculturenews8000.com

USDA offers additional aid to dairy farmers and producers

(WKBT) – The USDA Recently announced additional aid to dairy farmers and producers as part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The plan would include $400 million for the new Dairy Donation Program to address food insecurity and mitigate food waste and loss. Additional pandemic payments targeted to...
Congress & Courtswnynewsnow.com

Senator Gillibrand Pushing New Legislation To Strengthen SNAP

WASHINGTON – In an effort to combat food insecurity in the US, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing new legislation to help strengthen the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Gillibrand, along with several other Senators, has drafted the “Closing the Meal Gap Act of 2021.”. “The United States was already...
Bethpage, NYNewsday

Sen. Gillibrand, AG James seek tougher enforcement against senior scams

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and New York State Attorney General Letitia James joined Nassau County officials Friday to revive a push for a federal bill to help prevent scams and fraud targeting seniors. Gillibrand and James championed the bill Friday morning at the Bethpage Senior Community Center with Nassau County...
New Holland, OHCleveland Scene

Meet Macy Conrad, Next Generation Ohio Dairy Farmer

Macy Conrad has a job that many her age consider crazy and exotic—something they often don’t expect when meeting her. The 25-year-old is a dairy farmer. After graduating from the College of Wooster, Conrad returned to carry on her family’s dairy farming tradition on their farm in New Holland, Ohio, which is about 45 minutes south of Columbus. She and her father, third-generation dairy farmer Greg Conrad, milk about 100 cows at Conrad Farm.
AgriculturePosted by
CBS News

Black farmers might not receive their own debt-relief funding

Earlier this year, Black farmers were slated to receive billions of dollars in federal aid to wipe away their U.S. Department of Agriculture loans. The chance of actually getting that money however is starting to wither. That's because two federal judges have blocked Black, Brown and other farmers of color...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Dairy Resources

Dairy Management Inc. recently entered a partnership with Alamar Foods Company, which owns 455 Domino’s stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. Dairy Management Inc.’s partnership will focus on about 300 locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a goal of increasing U.S. cheese sales.
AgriculturePosted by
NRDC

NRDC Stands with Farmers of Color in Debt Relief Litigation

NRDC has joined Rural Coalition, Intertribal Agriculture Council, North Carolina Association of Black Lawyers Land Loss Prevention, and 22 other organizations, represented by Southern Poverty Law Center, in an amicus brief defending the rights of farmers of color who are in urgent need of debt relief. Recognizing the long history...
AgricultureMurray Ledger & Times

APHIS announces ‘21 open period for Farm Bill funding opportunities supporting animal disease preparedness, response activities

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is continuing its efforts as part of the agency’s Farm Bill programs to advance animal disease preparedness and response. APHIS is seeking project proposals for fiscal year (FY) 2021 funding for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP) and the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN). The agency is also announcing its next round of purchases for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank (NAVVCB). The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of an overall strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions through advance planning and preparedness.
Anderson, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Passage of climate bill seen as boon for farmers

ANDERSON — Legislation designed to give farmers and foresters greater access to carbon markets was passed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced last year by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., drew overwhelming bipartisan support in passing by a vote of 92-8. Supporters, including the Indiana Farm Bureau and the Indiana Corn and Soybean Alliance, said the bill will simultaneously give farmers a greater understanding of how carbon markets work and raise farm income.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Senator Baldwin says USDA funding will benefit dairy farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Help is on the way to Wisconsin’s farmers. The USDA has announced aid for agricultural producers and businesses as part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The funding is specifically intended for those who were left out of previous rounds of pandemic related relief programs.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Ag Secretary Vilsack proposes $4 billion in debt relief for minority farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has caused quite a stir in farm country with his proposal to allow $4 billion in debt relief to minority farmers. Non-minority farmers feel the secretary’s plan is discriminatory and have gotten a temporary injunction against Vilsack’s plan from a U.S. District judge in Eastern Wisconsin. Judge William Griesbach said he will make a permanent decision soon on the plan that would put on hold loan repayments to the Farm Service Agency from about 16,000 minority farmers. At least 7 federal lawsuits have been filed around the country against the USDA plan. Vilsack has called out the white farmers who have mostly filed those lawsuits by saying “it’s pretty clear why they’re not included in this program—because they’ve had access to all USDA programs for the last 100 years and it’s time to acknowledge the cumulative effect discrimination has had on Black, Hispanic, Native American, Alaska Native farmers and Asian American farmers when it comes to farm program payments.”
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Politicians seek to protect Western New York’s Canadian property owners

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are pushing back against Canada’s efforts to tax non-Canadians who own vacant property. It’s a move that would affect Western New Yorkers with vacation homes across the border. Canadian leaders say they’re prepared to start implementing the new 1% tax on empty foreign-owned...
Politicschautauquatoday.com

Gillibrand Urges Families in New York to Sign Up for Enhanced Child Tax Credit

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is urging families across New York State to take advantage of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit. Gillibrand outlined the details of the expansion Wednesday afternoon during a video press conference with statewide media outlets, including WDOE News. Gillibrand says the Child Tax Credit expansion, enacted under the American Rescue Plan, expanded eligibility to include children under the age of 18 and targets low- and middle-income families who are struggling to make ends meet...
Congress & Courtshoards.com

Members of Congress Seek Delay in European Union Action to Prevent Disruption of U.S. Dairy Exports

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) today thanked congressional leaders seeking to prevent trade disruptions of U.S. dairy exports to the European Union (EU). Representatives Ron Kind (D-WI), Jackie Walorski (R-IN), Jim Costa (D-CA) and John Katko (R-NY) wrote to EU Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis, urging a delayed implementation of new EU certification requirements for imports of U.S. dairy and composite food products and greater recognition of the strength of the U.S. system in producing safe exports.
AgriculturePosted by
FL Radio Group

Katko Leads Effort to Support CNY Dairy Farmers

Cong. John Katko is leading a bipartisan effort to ensure dairy products from Central New York receive fair and continued access to European markets. The European Union is set to impose new entry certificate requirements for a wide range of food and agricultural products exported from the U.S., including dairy, on August 21.