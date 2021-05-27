Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago beaches reopening Friday, Pride Parade to return in October

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago is getting back to normal. Beaches will reopen for Memorial Day weekend and it was also announced that the Pride Parade will return in the fall.

Chicago's Smartbar reopening, requiring patrons to be vaccinated

CHICAGO - One of the Chicago's favorite nightclubs is ready to pack the dance floor once again. But in order to get in to Smartbar, you need to be vaccinated. Staff have been preparing the Wrigleyville club to reopen its doors after almost 500 days, and are planning for 400 people to fill the dance floor each night of a Pride-themed weekend with Chicago DJ’s.
Chef Gordon Ramsay to open new restaurant in Chicago

CHICAGO - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to open his first Chicago restaurant in the city's River North neighborhood. The new restaurant, named Gordon Ramsay Burger, will be located at the corner of State and Ontario, west of the Magnificent Mile in place of the old Wahlburgers location. "I...
Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.