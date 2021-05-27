Central Dewitt baseball tops Camanche 9-4

CAMANCHE — The Central DeWitt baseball team wants to prove itself this season.

So far, the Sabers are off to a good start.

“In the past, we’ve had the upperclassmen be like, ‘Oh, we can just chip in a base hit here and there,’ but now we don’t have any of those guys,” Sabers’ senior Henry Bloom said. “We took that personally in the weight room, that’s for sure.”

The Sabers defeated Camanche 9-4 Tuesday in their opening game of the season.

It was the Indians’ third game of the season after sweeping Monticello 11-4/4-0 on Monday.

“We have some things to work on,” Sabers’ coach Shane Sikkema said. “We hit the ball better than I anticipated, but base running was deplorable. Execution in a couple situations from an offensive standpoint, we could’ve scored some more runs. But you’ve got to give your hats off — Camanche is a very good program. They had to play two last night, so they’re behind the eight ball a little bit, which we can understand that from years of playing WaMac schools on one night, then having to play MAC schools the next night in non-conference.

“They did a good job tonight, we just happened to hit the ball pretty decent tonight.”

Sabers’ starting pitcher Boomer Johnson pitched 6.2 innings, allowing just five hits, three runs (three earned), three walks and eight strikeouts. Bloom came in in the seventh and recorded the final two outs.

Johnson gave up all three of his runs in the second inning, giving the Indians a 3-0 lead. Rather than get rattled, Johnson got locked in.

“We started off getting down early and that’s always hard to come back from,” Johnson said. “As a team, we fought back against a really good Camanche team that’s really talented, and it just showed we didn’t need the upperclassmen of the past couple years to carry us.

“I knew I just had to keep going up on the mound and keep throwing strikes, and making them hit the ball because I figured out pretty fast that if I tried pitching around them, they’d get hits or walks. As soon as I started letting them hit the ball more and get ground balls and pop flies, that’s when we started to get back in it.”

The Sabers scored a run in the third, then some opportunistic hits and some Camanche errors helped Central DeWitt take a 5-4 lead.

The Indians finished the game with four errors, while Central DeWitt had none.

“That hurt us in the latter innings where we made some bonehead mistakes,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. “That happens — that’s high school baseball.”

Bloom hit a three-run home run in the seventh to put the game away. It was the first home run hit by anyone in the Sabers’ senior class.

“Once that first hit came around, then they started rolling,” Bloom said. “First game’s always the most important in my opinion. First play, first hit — they set the tone for the whole season.”

Cochran said there were positive signs for the Indians.

“I thought we hit well early in the game,” Cochran said. “We did a lot of right thighs offensively I felt like, and then Boomer just got better as the game went along, and we just didn’t make those adjustments that we needed to later in the game.”

Caamnche’s Kyle DeWeerdt said it was tough to rebound after playing a doubleheader the previous night.

“Honestly, I was personally sore today from the first couple games,” DeWeerdt said. “You’ve got to get those first couple games over with. We’re going to take this as a learning experience and bounce back next game. We’ve got to get over that hump of having one bad inning like we always do — we did that a lot last year.

“If we’re in a lead, we’ve got to maintain that lead. No mistakes.”

For Central Dewitt, Bloom finished with three RBIs, Kaiden Muhl had two and Ben Mason, Noah Thein, Tyson Dunne and Koal Bossom each had one. Muhl had two doubles and Thein had one. Mason and Sean McNamara each had a stolen base.

For the Indians, Zach Erwin had two RBIs while Troy Edmunds and Mason Byrns both had one. Erwin, Byrns and Brayden Lodge each had a double. Mike Delzell had a stolen base. Erwin took the loss on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings with seven hits, five runs, two walks and eight strikeouts. Morgan Butt pitched 2 innings with five hits, four runs, three walks and four strikeouts.

Delzell said while the team was down Tuesday night, it didn’t take away from their stellar start to the season against Monticello.

“After a tough loss in the postseason last season, it felt really good to get those wins (Monday) night,” Delzell said. “We got complacent tonight and didn’t come out and get the job done — just didn’t play great baseball.”

He said the Indians won’t pout — they’ll be back ready for the next game.

“No group of guys I’d rather do it with,” Delzell said. “We have a lot of fun, but also work hard. We go to war together.”