Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tingle’s Maps: Desert of Mystery (A Link to the Past)

By Jen Russo
zeldauniverse.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Desert of Mystery in A Link to the Past is probably one of the most pleasant deserts in the Zelda series. Yes, pleasant. The entrance is simple and requires no puzzles or wardrobe change, unlike some Zelda titles. It’s located in the bottom-left corner of the map and is home to the Desert Palace, the game’s second dungeon. While Kakariko Village lies south of the desert, there is no way to access the two locations from each other. The only way to access the Desert of Mystery is via the Great Swamp region which lies directly east of the desert. It should also be noted that the desert is only available for access in the Light World. The Dark World location is changed to the Swamp of Evil, which is pretty ironic.

zeldauniverse.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#Map#In The Desert#Swamp#Geldmans#Vultures#Goron#Geldmen#Time#A Red Tunic#Blue Tunic#The Red Tunic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Sci-fi mystery adventure game EDEN.schemata(); announced for PC

Publisher Why So Serious? and developer WSS Playground have announced science-fiction mystery adventure game EDEN.schemata(); for PC (Steam). It will launch between 2021 and 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via Why So Serious?:. Featuring multi-ending scenarios illustrated by Van Madoy (Revoir series, Murder at Kogetsukan (Fate/GrandOrder)), with...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Erica Review: A Mystery With Many Layers (PC)

Interactive movie games are a niche genre which combine live action footage and light gameplay mechanics. With these two elements united, you are put in the director’s seat where you have the opportunity to decide how the story unfolds. Released in August 2019, Erica is an interactive movie game starring...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past - The Legend of Zelda: Mystery of Solarus DX v.1.1.2.3 - Full game - Download

The Legend of Zelda: Mystery of Solarus DX is a free open-source game created by Solarus Team. The Legend of Zelda: Mystery of Solarus DX is set to be a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on the SNES, using the same graphics and game mechanisms. Mystery of Solarus DX is the first game made with the Solarus engine and in fact, Solarus was primarily designed for this game.
Video Gamesfortniteinsider.com

New Fortnite Season 7 Map Leaked (Chapter 2)

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map has been leaked during downtime. We know what we’re in for in Fortnite season 7. We can drive UFOs around and pick and and throw objects, we have a Rick skin from Rick & Morty as well as a Clark Kent Superman Fortnite skin.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review: A Slice of the Past (PS4)

The Ninja Gaiden series is one that is an important part of gaming history. Its reputation for challenging gameplay is almost unrivalled, a precursor to the excellent Dark Souls series with its refusal to exchange quality for more accessible gameplay. With this in mind, I was nervous about undertaking the...
Video GamesPolygon

Mario Party Superstars is a collection of past maps and minigames

Mario Party Superstars is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29, Nintendo announced in its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday. Mario Party Superstars is a mix between a new Mario Party title and a remaster. The game will include five classic Mario Party boards from the Nintendo 64 era; Nintendo showed the HD versions of Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Review – Color My World

There have been plenty of times where I’ve played a game of grand size and scale that left little to no impact. Chicory: A Colorful Tale decided to do the opposite of that and present something deep whilst being compact and cozy. Developed by Greg Lobanov, the developer for Wandersong, Chicory is a top-down adventure title full of love and color. While many other games in the market focus on doom and destruction, Chicory presents itself as a comfortable and earnest indie title that emphasizes creativity and expression.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Breath of the Wild 2 Skyward Sword connection?

With the big new trailer for the game revealed at Nintendo E3 Direct, is the publisher teasing a Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Skyward Sword connection? The BOTW 2 trailer had a lot of great new gameplay details about the new Zelda game, but it also spent a lot of time in the clouds, with Link sky-diving far above Hyrule. Is the upcoming release of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD more than just a coincidence?
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Murder Mystery 2 codes (June 2021)

If you want to try out different types of knives, you will have to redeem multiple codes. To help you out with that, we have the best and frequently updated list of active Murder Mystery 2 codes around, along with the easiest steps to redeem them. So, let us take a look at it.
MuseumsEurekAlert

Labels Associated with the Mystery Bee (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Hobbiesava360.com

DONT Push the Wrong Mystery Button!! (TRAP DOOR CHALLENGE)

I jumped off my roof, scared my friends with a huge shark, challenged Brent for $1,000, and played the MYSTERY button trap door challenge...it was a WILD week!. Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to my channel for NEW videos every weekend!! Also, make sure to LIKE this video if you enjoyed it! Turn my POST NOTIFICATIONS on to get notified whenever I post! I love you guys and thanks for watching!
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Self-dual maps II: links and symmetry

In this paper, we investigate representations of links that are either centrally symmetric in $\mathbb{R}^3$ or antipodally symmetric in $\mathbb{S}^3$. By using the notions of antipodally self-dual and antipodally symmetric maps, introduced and studied by the authors, we are able to present sufficient combinatorial conditions for a link $L$ to admit such representations. The latter naturally arises sufficient conditions for $L$ to be amphichiral.