Tingle’s Maps: Desert of Mystery (A Link to the Past)

The Desert of Mystery in A Link to the Past is probably one of the most pleasant deserts in the Zelda series. Yes, pleasant. The entrance is simple and requires no puzzles or wardrobe change, unlike some Zelda titles. It’s located in the bottom-left corner of the map and is home to the Desert Palace, the game’s second dungeon. While Kakariko Village lies south of the desert, there is no way to access the two locations from each other. The only way to access the Desert of Mystery is via the Great Swamp region which lies directly east of the desert. It should also be noted that the desert is only available for access in the Light World. The Dark World location is changed to the Swamp of Evil, which is pretty ironic.