PLEASANTON — As COVID restrictions have relaxed, the Rev. Richard Piontkowski has seen a resurgence in people attending Mass. “(It) is heartening and surprising to me. I’m seeing more and more people coming in and they all are saying the same thing. It’s something they’ve missed. We had all those Masses on TV, streaming and all that. ... (They) watched on TV, but it’s not the same,” Piontkowski said.