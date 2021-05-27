OPENING DAY: LumberKings to open season against Burlington

CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings will look a little different this season, but they’re still the same ball club that’s been in this town as long as anyone can remember.

Clinton opens opens its season 6:30 p.m. Thursday night against the Burlington Bees. It will be the team’s first season in the wood bat Prospect League.

Over half of the team’s players on the roster are still competing in collegiate postseasons, so the Prospect League allows teams to sign temporary players until the players under contract can join the team.

“The first two weeks, we’ll have a different team out there,” LumberKings’ first-year manager Jack Dahm said. “We’ll have a different team out there this week than we do next week than we do the following week. But it’s a great opportunity — what an exciting time. The LumberKings have been here a long time and have a tremendous tradition in the community, but the very unique part for this club is we’re the first Clinton LumberKings team in the Prospect League.

“We want to represent this community in the right way, and at the same time, develop these guys and hopefully they’ll be playing minor league baseball at some point themselves.”

The team has many players from across different Division I schools, including Iowa, Northwestern, Ball State, Creighton and South Dakota State, among others.

“I think we were able to put together a pretty talented roster of Division I guys,” Dahm said.

The LumberKings have some local guys, too. One of the players on the roster is Clinton graduate Max Holy.

“One of the first phone calls I made was to Max Holy and I’m very happy I did because I loved Max out of high school,” Dahm said. “He’s really turned himself into a special player. I had a chance to watch him play in the junior college regional at our facility at Mount Mercy.

“We’ve got some good local talent and some kids throughout the United States.”

The LumberKings’ opening day starter will be Dylan Emmons, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior from Canada. Emmons, who is a senior at the University of Fraser Valley, hasn’t played in a while — his last two baseball seasons have been canceled due to COVID.

“He’s so excited to be playing,” Dahm said. “He was really excited to hear that we’re going to give him the first start.”

Dahm said there’s still a little bit of uncertainty over the pitching staff.

“We’ve got a lot of question marks there,” Dahm said. “You’re going to see a lot of different people on the mound over the next two weeks until we get our regular guys here.”

Left-handed pitcher Jacob Kirman, a senior from Clark University, will start on the mound Friday against Burlington. Dahm, who is also the coach at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, has faced Kirman a few times.

“He’s absolutely been a pain in my side,” Dahm said. “I’m happy to say he’ll be starting on Friday for us and I won’t have to be watching him get my guys out.”

Lefty Blake Willenborg, a lefty who pitches under Dahm at Mount Mercy, is also on the team’s staff. Dahm also mentioned Wichita State pitchers Casey Day and Ryne Schooley, who are both coming off injuries and will be ready to go this summer.

As far as the lineup, Dahm said he’d use Wednesday’s practice to determine the batting order and positions, but it will change from day-to-day.

He looked for one constant when searching for players.

“One of the biggest things we looked for when I was talking to their coaches is kids that love to play the game, and they’re going to represent the LumberKings the right way and play hard,” Dahm said.

Many players will play out of position.

“Some kids might be shortstops at their university, but for us, they’re going to have to play first base or second base, and maybe short stop only once out of every three games, so we’ve got to do a lot of work before the games in their development.

“It’s a developmental league, but we want to win games of course and we’ve got a lot of versatility on this team, so it’s going to be fun every day putting a lineup out there and seeing what we get.”

Dahm is excited for the atmosphere at NelsonCorp Field under the lights.

“I’m looking more forward to the environment, bringing baseball back to Clinton, being able to have a huge crowd out there,” Dahm said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of energy. These guys haven’t been able to play in front of big crowds over the last almost two years.

“Some of the smaller school kids, they only play in front of 200-300 people, so I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement, and there’s going to be a nervous energy from our players, also, so it will be nice to get those guys to play in front of a bigger crowd.”

Clinton hosts Burlington again on Friday. Then, the LumberKings play at Quincy Saturday and at Burlington Sunday, before returning back home on Memorial Day to take on Burlington again.