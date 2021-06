During their June 1st meeting, Clay County Commissioners paused to celebrate long-term employees. Sheriff Mark Empting has completed 20 years of service to Clay County as a Law Enforcement officer. Acting Commission Chair Jenny Mongeau said, “I just want to say, on behalf of Clay County, that we are so thankful for the commitment you have shown to Clay County.” She added a personal note, “Speaking as a person who has had to call 911 because we needed help on the farm, you were the first person there and grabbed the hose to help put out the fire. I think that we’re fortunate that you are so able to respond to the community and citizen needs. Thank you very much.”