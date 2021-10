One man is in custody after Lincoln Police were called to the Willow Apartments at 18th and Knox around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. An alarm was sounding from a row of garages. Officers found a man inside one garage belonging to the apartment complex. Officers then saw a whole had been knocked into the drywall between that unit and the one next door. They also found tools used to make that hole. Officers also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a bag containing 1.3 grams of the drug.

