Public Health

Three COVID-19 Variants Are 90% Of Samples Sequenced Locally

hpr2.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus variants are the more dominant and common strains of the virus in the state, according to the health department’s state laboratories division. The Department of Health detected the state’s first variants in January. Since then, three variants make up 90% of the samples sequenced by the department. The highly...

www.hpr2.org
