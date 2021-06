The initial reaction to the news of the SARS CoV-2 COVID-19 outbreak was, in a word, predictable: There was immense fear and loathing. Throw in panic too. Like reaction, coronavirus response also was mixed. Response to the pandemic was all over the place, in fact. It ran the gamut. Everything from intense impulse-buying among consumers for items like toilet paper and disinfectant sprays and wipes, to uncertainty about what to do and whom to listen to in terms of our dealing with and handling this crisis.