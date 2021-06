Pelican Rapids came up short against Hawley by a score of 11-5 on June 14. The Orange Sox American Legion team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after McHale Korf reached on an error and moved over to third on a double by Carson McNeal. Logan Fahje then drove in Korf on an infield single to third. McNeal also came around to score after the throw to first got by the Hawley first baseman.