Swank Farm Farmers' Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 14311 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves. Avoid the urban crowds and parking hassles and take a trip to the countryside. Shop in an open-air 8500 square foot pole barn. With incredible produce from Swank Farm, as well as items from 25 other great bakers, growers, gardeners, and sellers of the best Farm Market products that you could possibly want. Come for a delicious cup of coffee, danish, breakfast sandwich, breathe the clean country air, listen to some live music, and stock up for the week. Masks required.