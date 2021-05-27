Phil Mickelson: PGA Championship Win Alone Doesn't Warrant US Ryder Cup Selection
Phil Mickelson isn't looking to parachute in on the United States Ryder Cup team based largely on his victory in the PGA Championship. "If I'm the captain, I'm not going to want a guy that plays well one week in an entire year," Mickelson said of potentially playing in the event. "And so just because I played really well last week and won a big championship, that does not warrant a spot on the team by any means."www.chatsports.com