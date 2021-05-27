Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Phil Mickelson: PGA Championship Win Alone Doesn't Warrant US Ryder Cup Selection

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson isn't looking to parachute in on the United States Ryder Cup team based largely on his victory in the PGA Championship. "If I'm the captain, I'm not going to want a guy that plays well one week in an entire year," Mickelson said of potentially playing in the event. "And so just because I played really well last week and won a big championship, that does not warrant a spot on the team by any means."

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLzonecoverage.com

Can Kirk Cousins Take the Phil Mickelson Path?

50 years old. It has been two weeks since Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship at the age of 50. Kirk Cousins is entering his age-33 season. We all know who he is at this point, right? He has only one playoff win since signing his $84 million contract. Cousins will put up 4,000 yards passing but shrivels in the biggest moments. He’s not the Super Bowl-winning quarterback you’re looking for.
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

Phil wins at 50 and there is hope for us all!

Mickelson's magical major win at 50 proves that age is no obstacle. If you've been inspired, here's how to get golf fit like Phil. On Sunday, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer EVER to win a major championship. There is no doubt that his experience and talent played a major part in the win, however he attributes it to “working harder, fitness training, eating well and practising harder”!
Golfdailymagazine.news

Mickelson chases elusive US Open win as Bryson seeks repeat

Phil Mickelson will try to complete a career Grand Slam on his hometown course while long-driving Bryson DeChambeau defends his first major title in next week's US Open. The 121st US Open begins Thursday at Torrey Pines on the coastal cliffs of the Pacific Ocean, the same golf course where Tiger Woods outlasted Rocco Mediate in an epic playoff to win the 2008 US Open on a broken leg.
GolfThe Spokesman-Review

The career of golfer Phil Mickelson

Last month, Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina – the oldest golfer to win a major tournament. Today, Mickelson turns 51.
Golfthelondonnews.net

After record six runner-ups, Mickelson chases US Open win

After becoming golf's oldest major champion, Phil Mickelson takes aim at the greatest prize he has never won, a trophy that has slipped agonizingly from his grasp - a US Open title. The American left-hander, a record six-time US Open runner-up, will be an emotional favourite when the 121st US...
GolfPGA Tour

Open letter to Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson at the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) I hope this letter finds you as I wasn’t sure of the address. Is it Fairway Lane? Fairway Circle? Fairway Boulevard? It’s a confusing time and I’m still feeling a little unmoored, what with you capturing the PGA Championship at Kiawah at nearly 51 from the fairway.
San Diego, CAdailymagazine.news

The shot that Phil Mickelson has and Bryson DeChambeau doesn't

SAN DIEGO - As fascinating and wonderfully complicated as a practice round with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau sounds, the world got a glimpse into two of the game's deepest thinkers on Monday at Torrey Pines. Mickelson and DeChambeau were videoed hitting flop shots during a practice round at the...
Golfrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Phil Mickelson aims for elusive U.S. Open win at home course Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is ready to take another shot at that elusive U.S. Open title and his excitement meter is high with the event back at Torrey Pines just outside San Diego. Mickelson, who turns 51 on Wednesday, is a San Diego native who spent countless hours on the course in his youth.
Golfgizmoazure.com

US Open: Phil Mickelson needs Torrey Pines win to complete Grand Slam!

Last month, Phil Mickelson spent four days overcoming the odds to win the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, a feat that has fueled expectations that he might finally complete the career Grand Slam at this week’s US Open. The American veteran continues his quest for the one major he has yet to win on Thursday, a day after his 51st birthday. He does it in his hometown of San Diego, at Torrey Pines, where the script could not be more perfect.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Phil Mickelson OFFERS his US Open EXEMPTION to Rickie Fowler

As the US Open qualifiers began yesterday across America, Phil Mickelson offered his exemption to fellow American Rickie Fowler on social media. A golf fan named Sarah Bean Smith tweeted the US Open account to suggest that as Mickelson no longer needed an exemption due to his win at the PGA Championship, he could hand it over to Fowler.
Golfsandiegosun.com

U.S. Open: Jon Rahm favored, bettors backing Phil Mickelson

Dates: June 17-20 Course: Torrey Pines, South Course (Par 71, 7,652 yards) Purse: $12.5M (Winner: $2.25M) TV: Thursday, 10:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1:30-8 p.m. (Golf Channel), 8-11 p.m. (NBC), 11-12 p.m. (Peacock); Friday, 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel), 7-10 p.m. (NBC), 10-11 p.m. (Golf Channel), 11-12 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 12-10 p.m. (NBC); Sunday 1-9 p.m. (NBC).
San Diego, CAgolf365.com

Phil Mickelson makes bad start to US Open title bid

Phil Mickelson’s bid to complete the career grand slam in his home city of San Diego got off to a poor – and somewhat unfortunate – start at Torrey Pines. After play in the first round of the 121st US Open was delayed by 90 minutes due to fog, Mickelson covered his opening six holes in three over par.
San Diego, CAsrnnews.com

Golf-Koepka shares early U.S. Open lead, Mickelson struggles

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Reuters) -Twice champion Brooks Koepka held a share of the early U.S. Open lead midway through his first round on Thursday while Phil Mickelson’s latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam got off to a rough start. The start of play was delayed by 90 minutes...
Golfdailymagazine.news

Phil Mickelson's bid to complete the career Grand Slam at home isn't off to a grand start

SAN DIEGO - "Gosh, darn it, Phil." That was a common refrain uttered by Phil Mickelson during the first round of the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. One day after celebrating his 51st birthday, Mickelson got off to a sluggish start, shooting 4-over 75 in his bid to win the one major championship that has eluded him and would complete the career Grand Slam. The reigning PGA Championship winner battled hard but had a few too many loose shots that did him in.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jack Nicklaus Has A Message For Phil Mickelson

Jack Nicklaus knows what it’s like to win a major at an age that’s deemed by many to be past your prime. The Golden Bear won the 1986 Masters at age 46. It was his 18th major championship – the final major championship of his career. Sunday afternoon, Phil Mickelson...
GolfNew York Post

US Open picks: Hard to ignore Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro makes his picks for the U.S. Open, which begins Thursday at Torrey Pines in San Diego:. It’s time. He’s due. And he’s good. Schauffele has played in four U.S. Opens and finished tied for fifth, sixth, third and fifth. As a San Diego native, this one is at one of his home courses. It all makes too much sense.
GolfCBS Sports

U.S. Open 2021 predictions, golf odds: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau picks by PGA insider

Father's Day is traditionally celebrated every year during the final round of the US Open, and Sunday will be no different, as it coincides with the conclusion of the 2021 U.S. Open. Last year's tournament was rescheduled to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bryson DeChambeau breaking through to win his first major. This year's sentimental favorite at Torrey Pines is Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 earlier this week and is still riding high from becoming the oldest major champion in history after capturing last month's PGA Championship.