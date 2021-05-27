Phil Mickelson: PGA Championship Win Alone Doesn't Warrant US Ryder Cup Selection

Last month, Phil Mickelson spent four days overcoming the odds to win the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, a feat that has fueled expectations that he might finally complete the career Grand Slam at this week’s US Open. The American veteran continues his quest for the one major he has yet to win on Thursday, a day after his 51st birthday. He does it in his hometown of San Diego, at Torrey Pines, where the script could not be more perfect.