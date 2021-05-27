Cancel
Knicks rally from double-digit deficit, beat Hawks in Game 2 to tie first-round series

By Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
The Knicks escaped MSG with an even series.

They escaped even though Julius Randle again struggled and Trae Young again was brilliant. They escaped because the Hawks managed just one point in the final five minutes, and Nate McMillan, the Atlanta coach, handed the start of the fourth quarter with a bungled rotation. They escaped because Derrick Rose continued his unlikely journey as the unlikely Knicks savior. They escaped because Tom Thibodeau made a pivotal halftime adjustment, finally removing Elfrid Payton from the starter rotation.

They escaped Wednesday evening, 101-92, and the Garden turned into a party for the franchise’s first playoff win in eight years.

“To get the win at the end after going through everything we went through in the game, fighting, scratching and clawing to get there, playing against a great young team,” Derrrick Rose said. “So to get that far and play the way that we played, to come back and get the lead, to win, it shows fight.”

Young absorbed the profane and insulting chants, just as he heard in Game 1, but still dropped 30 points and had Knicks defenders running circles. But Nate McMillan kept his point guard on the bench for an extended stretch between the third and fourth quarters, when the Knicks pounced, took their first lead since the opening three minutes, and swelled it to double-digits before Young returned.

“I was fine with my rotation,” a defiant McMillan said.

Young returned to push a tie at 91 with about five minutes left, but then the Hawks went cold. They missed their final eight shots, and the Knicks benefitted from clutch buckets by Rose, Reggie Bullock and Randle.

Rose carried the night with 26 points in 39 minutes.

“I prep myself for this,” Rose said. “I’ve been working my butt off for a couple of years now, get my body right, take care of myself pretty good. I don’t want to say too much about that, don’t want to jinx myself. I’m good.”

Aside from a strong third quarter, Randle was largely a non-factor while missing 11 of his 16 shots. He was awarded his M.I.P. trophy before the game and played like it stood for Most Invisible Player.

Randle’s final line – 15 points, 12 rebounds, four turnovers – felt like a continuation of his Game 1 dud, a performance he acknowledged was affected by the enormity of the moment. It was Randle’s first playoff game and the first of this season in front a big Garden crowd. He felt anxious.

Playing in front of a rabid 15,000 is much different than the 2,000 fans previously allowed inside MSG.

“It was hard (to slow down), man,” Randle said about his Game 1. “Your adrenaline is going so crazy by the time the second half came I was done. My energy was crashed.”

Derrick Rose, a veteran of 10 playoff series, understood Randle’s anxiety.

“That was his first playoff game, this is his first series. So right now he’s just got to be patient,” Rose said. “I remember going through that. Everybody has it at different stages of their career. I got mine out of the way the first year, playing against the Celtics and all that.

“So I totally get what he’s talking about. It’s about just calming yourself down, understanding being in the present, trying not to overthink everything.”

Game 2 didn’t change much for Randle. Especially in the first half. The Hawks sent a double team to cut off all Randle’s driving opportunities, and his shot was off target. Randle was 0-for-6 in the first half with two points, a dreadful two quarters encapsulated by his final attempt before the halftime buzzer – a wide-open baseline jumper that fell well short.

The Hawks led by 13 at the break.

But then Thibodeau altered his rotation to start the second half, replacing Payton with Rose and Nerlens Noel with Taj Gibson. The Knicks took their first lead in the third quarter, Randle came alive, and they never again trailed.

