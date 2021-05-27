Cancel
NHL

Florida Panthers’ dream season ends with another first-round exit vs. rival Lightning

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
 30 days ago

Jonathan Huberdeau took a deep breath, closed his eyes and tilted his head backward when the final seconds ticked away on the Florida Panthers’ season. The All-Star left wing’s career has been littered with early exits. This one was different. For six games in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, he and the Panthers felt like they matched the Tampa Bay Lightning. They were the higher seed, and they almost always finished games with more shots on goal and scoring chances. It didn’t matter: After a 4-0 loss to the Lightning on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida is once again done before the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

