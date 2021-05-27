Florida Panthers’ dream season ends with another first-round exit vs. rival Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s cap maneuvering has been one of the main topics this season and the criticism of using LTIR cap advantage has been accompanying the team through the whole season. This topic has heated up after Dougie Hamilton’s remark during his exit interview, who left a comment that the Carolina Hurricanes lost to a team “$18 million over the cap”, which in all fairness was taken out of the context, as the Canes defenceman added that he “knocking the rules”. This quote however has been spread out to the media and even Nikita Kucherov himself was forced to comment this quote.