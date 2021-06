Syracuse, N.Y. -- The right of first refusal on Dave Pietramala’s return to coaching fell to his twin sons, Dom and Nick. Those two are star high school players at Boys’ Latin in Baltimore. After dad left his long-time job as head coach of Johns Hopkins in 2020, he planned on taking a year off. But Brian Farrell, head coach of Boys’ Latin, asked Pietramala if he wanted to work as an assistant with that team.