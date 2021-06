The Trojans' most important visitor in June has officially arrived in Southern California - and he is seeing USC's campus from every angle. Five-star Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, and is the last uncommitted member of the Top247. Monday marked the first day of his official visit to USC. It's safe to assume that the Trojans are rolling out the red carpet for the nation's top prospect. USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris gave a glimpse into the defensive lineman's visit so far on Monday.