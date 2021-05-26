Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingdon, PA

Leaders, businesses help preserve H&BT's history

By Editorials
huntingdondailynews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a major railroad center of the Huntingdon and Broad Top Mountain Railroad and Coal Co. (H&BT), the Bedford County community of Saxton has lost most physical evidence of the town’s historical connections with the railroad. Fortunately, local leaders and heritage-minded businesses have chosen to help preserve some of the H&BT’s history and contributions to the growth of the area between 1852, when the railroad was chartered and 1954, the date of the H&BT’s scrapping.

www.huntingdondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
Hopewell, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Huntingdon, PA
Government
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bedford County, PA
City
Smithfield, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain High#Historic Site#The Sounds#Family Businesses#State History#Broad Museum#World History#Saxton Iga Foodliner#The Martin General Store#The Saxton Minitmart#The Giornesto Brothers#Round House#The Martin Oil Co#Saxton Market#Saxton Vfw Post#Saxton Community Library#Martin Oil Co#Saxton Broad Top#Csb#Keystone Foundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

Pandemic-induced cycling boom drying up supply at local bike shops; 'Nobody has it'

After months of not going out during the pandemic, Eric and Lori Orihuel decided to do something they hadn’t done in more two decades: go mountain biking. So, the Lancaster couple rented mountain bikes last November and rode on some trails around Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County. Not long after, Eric Orihuel borrowed a friend’s new mountain bike and realized how much he wanted to get back into the sport.
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Few ballot contests in school board races

When Huntingdon County voters head to the polls Tuesday, May 18, there will be few candidates listed on the ballot for county school board races. The Daily News compiled a list of candidates’ names as found on the Huntingdon County website at www.huntingdoncounty.net. Also included are write-in candidates who have made their intentions known to The Daily News.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Huntingdon

Tyranny. Forced to wear a mask ( symbol of submission). The close of small businesses. Children missing educational opportunities while studying at home. Vaccines that have not been properly tested. Laws are passed by Congress not by tyrannical governors. Just a few examples.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Celebrating a 'warrior'

“Tis grace has brought me safe thus far, and grace will lead me home.”. For 77-year-old Ruth Hoover of James Creek, those lyrics from, “Amazing Grace,” took on another meaning Friday afternoon, as she not only credits the staff at Penn Highlands Healthcare, but her unending faith and the grace of God, that she was able to be discharged from the hospital after her 82-day battle with COVID-19.