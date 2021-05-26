Leaders, businesses help preserve H&BT's history
Once a major railroad center of the Huntingdon and Broad Top Mountain Railroad and Coal Co. (H&BT), the Bedford County community of Saxton has lost most physical evidence of the town’s historical connections with the railroad. Fortunately, local leaders and heritage-minded businesses have chosen to help preserve some of the H&BT’s history and contributions to the growth of the area between 1852, when the railroad was chartered and 1954, the date of the H&BT’s scrapping.www.huntingdondailynews.com