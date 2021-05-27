Shots fired at Tacoma Car Toys store, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Someone fired shots at a Tacoma Car Toys store on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police responded at about 5:09 p.m. to 5015 Tacoma Mall Blvd.

Someone from a vehicle fired five shots at the store, but no one was hit, officers say.

According to police, the glass of the store’s front door was broken.

It is believed someone was upset about the service at the store.

No one has been taken into custody.

Officers are investigating.

