Margie Lou Moss (1958 - 2021)

Margie Lou Moss, 62, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her home in Alliance. She was born July 8, 1958 in Alliance to Verle and Dorothy Moss. Her survivors include her son, Stephen and his wife Holly Sward of North Platte, NE and her grandchildren, Dylan, Shyanne, Ashton and Toby. She is also survived by her father, Verle Moss of Alliance, her siblings, Janet Nunes of Lincoln, Joan (Mike) Shannon and Jill (Roger) Bauer of Alliance, Verla (Bryon) Murray of Boseman, MT, George Moss of Columbus, GA and Terri (Ron) Wood of Hemingford and numerous nieces and nephews.