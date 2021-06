It is that time of the year again for Braves fans. The 2021 MLB Draft is sneaking up on us and as is customary here at Talking Chop, we plan on providing an extensive look at what could, should, and will happen when the Atlanta Braves make their selections. The current plan is cover all mock drafts that come out from now until draft day as well as provide information on potential targets for the Braves’ first round pick, day two and day three options, positional breakdowns/rankings, and more. That coverage will begin this week with Matt’s writeup on first round targets for the Braves.