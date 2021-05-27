Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHERN RANDALL COUNTIES At 943 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Canyon to 4 miles northeast of Happy, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Canyon, Wayside and Palo Duro Canyon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov