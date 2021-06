Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR WOODS...SOUTHEASTERN HARPER AND NORTHEASTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Alva to 7 miles east of Freedom to 7 miles northeast of Fort Supply, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Alva, Waynoka, Freedom, Dacoma, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Avard, Capron, Hopeton and Camp Houston. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH