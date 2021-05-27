Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Amherst, or 6 miles north of Littlefield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Littlefield, Amherst, Fieldton and Spade. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH