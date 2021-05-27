Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHERN RANDALL COUNTIES At 943 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Canyon to 4 miles northeast of Happy, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Canyon, Wayside and Palo Duro Canyon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Armstrong County, TX
City
Armstrong, TX
County
Randall County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Tornado Watch#Armstrong Randall#Western Armstrong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless a larger reconciliation deal was passed through the Senate,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Drop politics to fix immigration, Harris says at U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies. The visit - her first since...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dueling heat waves are baking the East and West Coasts. One is going to be worse than the other

(CNN) — From the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast, the heat is on this weekend, and by next week soaring temperatures could travel as far north as the Arctic Circle. A historic heatwave has prompted excessive heat warnings for Washington and Oregon, as well as most of Idaho and parts of northern California. Skyrocketing temperatures could easily shatter June records across Washington and Oregon, while all-time records are also in jeopardy.