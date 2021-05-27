Severe Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rooks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ROOKS COUNTY At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zurich, or 21 miles east of Hill City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainville, Stockton, Zurich and Webster State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH