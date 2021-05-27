Flood Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Thursday. * At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Law enforcement reports numerous flooding in the city of McPherson at this time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcpherson, Lindsborg, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Canton, Marquette, Windom, Mcpherson Airport and Roxbury. Additional thunderstorms with very heavy rain is likely during the overnight hours though the warned area.