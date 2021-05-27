Frost Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mecosta, Newaygo, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mecosta; Newaygo; Osceola FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Osceola, Lake, Clare, Isabella, Newaygo and Mecosta counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near freezing could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some low spots and protected areas from the wind may even get below freezing for an hour or so toward sunrise Thursday morning.