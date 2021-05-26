Cancel
Astronomy

Super Flower Blood Moon rises over the Americas

clarindaherald.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe full moon on Wednesday is the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

clarindaherald.com
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

What Can Anyone See That In the Night Sky In The Week that? Mars, Saturn, And A ‘Super Summer Strawberry Moon’ Sparkle In The Twilight

That each Monday, I highlight the celestial peaks for the coming week during the northern hemisphere (mid-northern latitudes), but make sure to check out my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses, and more. This is all about the “Super Strawberries Moon” this week. It’s the first, biggest, and brightest thunderstorm of the summer, and it’s also the lowest-hanging, so it would have an enormous influence. On Thursday, before it rises in the east. Take a few nights before that to look for bright Venus in the west after sunset, and also some Mars as it crosses through the Beehive Cluster; it will be directly in front of the starry sight on Wednesday, but if it’s clear, get clients eyes on any night either side if it’s clear—stargazers must take their chances.
AstronomyWTOK-TV

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week. The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says. The June moniker comes from...
Astronomyalloaadvertiser.com

Strawberry moon: Final supermoon of 2021 to rise in the night sky

Skygazers in the UK are set to be treated to the final “supermoon” of the year as the Earth’s natural satellite appears bigger and brighter in the night sky. The full moon in June is also known as the “strawberry moon” as it coincides with the harvesting season of the fruit in North America.
Astronomyamicohoops.net

Finally, on June 24, the Super Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn brings good news.

Obscuration season is finished, Mercury goes direct on June 22, and one of the best full moons of the year, the Full Moon in Capricorn, will show up on June 24. It’s an ideal opportunity to receive the rewards of all the difficult work you’ve been putting towards the aims you put off on the January 13 new moon. So is it safe to say that you are prepared to take off?
AstronomyPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

How Can We See The Strawberry Moon Rise Here In WNY?

It's pretty common to get a time for the sunrise and sunset, but where do you find a moonrise time?. There is a strawberry moon on Thursday. Unfortunately, they don't call it that because it looks like one. There's actually another reason why it's called that. I'll get to that in just a bit.
Astronomywcti12.com

Super Strawberry Moon will light up ENC night sky at dusk Thursday

NEW BERN, Craven County — The first full Moon of summer 2021 this week will also be the year’s biggest and brightest. The Super Strawberry Moon will be the lowest-hanging full Moon of the year. According to the website timeanddate.com’s moon calculator, the moonrise in eastern North Carolina on Thursday...
Astronomymeteorologistmark.com

Full Moon Rising

I just notice the Full Moon rising and it’s an incredible sight! This month’s Full Moon is called the Strawberry Moon. Whatever the name, it sure is beautiful! There are a few clouds around and they are making the scene even more beautiful. This is the first Full Moon of...
AstronomyKVUE

These Time-lapses Showcase Earth's Full Beauty!

Get an astronaut's view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the incredible timelapses of Earth from the International Space Station.
AstronomyCNET

How to see today's super strawberry moon, the last supermoon of 2021

It's been quite a year for moon viewing already. After May's "super flower blood moon" eclipse, we're returning to a straight-up full moon today. It will be the last supermoon of 2021. The June full moon is sometimes called the "strawberry moon," according to the Farmer's Almanac, which says the...
Astronomytalbotspy.org

Chesapeake Lens: “Strawberry Moon Rise” by David Sites

The strawberry moon is the first of four full moons of the summer season. Its name, which originates from Indigenous peoples, refers to the ripening of strawberries and other fruits that occurs in late spring and early summer. In this image, it adds a welcome grace note to the much-maligned Bay Bridge. “Strawberry Moon Rise” by David Sites.
Astronomywfft.com

Weather Blog: Full Strawberry Moon rises Wednesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The last supermoon of 2021 rises Wednesday night. It will reach peak illumination at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. It will appear to be at its fullest...
Greenville, NCWITN

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When does a full moon rise?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The portion of the lunar surface we see is determined by the position of the sun in relation to the location of the moon and earth. A full moon happens when the sun is on one side of the earth and the moon is on the opposite side. See below for Phillip’s Weather Trivia question and answer.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Never-before-seen colossal comet on a trek toward the sun

A new visitor is swinging by the solar system: a never-before-observed comet that hails from the Oort Cloud. This alien object was just designated as a comet Wednesday (June 23), only a week after astronomers first observed it as a tiny, moving dot in archival images from the Dark Energy Camera at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. The comet is now known as Comet C/2014 UN271, or Bernardinelli-Bernstein after its discoverers, University of Pennsylvania graduate student Pedro Bernardinelli and astronomer Gary Bernstein.