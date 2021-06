Seems like Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has now shifted his target of criticising Meghan and Prince Harry to American host Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex’s father recently appeared on Australia’s 60 Minutes show, and claimed that he and Prince Charles have one thing in common that they have both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry, but kept his harshest criticism reserved for Oprah, reported TMZ. Targeting Oprah for her recent mental health docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’, Thomas claimed that the American host took advantage of a “weakened” Prince Harry to build her own network. Prince Edward Jokingly Shades Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry.