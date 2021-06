The Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov has left Game 6 with an upper-body injury. Kucherov has not returned since the first period. The Tampa Bay standout left early in the first period of Game 6 against the New York Islanders after missing a hit on Isles star Mathew Barzal. The former Hart Trophy winner went into the boards and didn’t return. However, Kucherov had taken a cross check to the ribs of New York’s Scott Mayfield earlier in the shift.