Eleven months to the day since its most recent launch, a Northrop Grumman Corp. Minotaur-class booster took flight from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island, Va., early Tuesday. Liftoff of the four-stage solid-fueled vehicle—making its first outing in its Minotaur I configuration since November 2013—took place at precisely 9:35 a.m. EDT to lift the highly secretive NROL-111 payload to orbit on behalf of the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch was delayed for more than 2.5 hours, on account of thunderstorms and highly dynamic lightning cells in the vicinity of the Wallops facility.