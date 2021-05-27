Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs

NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick didn’t slow down as he headed toward home plate. Third base coach Willie Harris emphatically sent him on Eric Sogard’s single to the right-center-field gap with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Citi Field. Marisnick, representing the tying run, was easily thrown out on an aggressive play that didn’t pay off for the Cubs in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.