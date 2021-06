There are still a lot of unknowns with regard to the new Matter interoperability standard, but we have a much better sense of what we don’t know in the wake of a panel hosted this week by Silicon Labs. During the event, which I moderated (and was paid by Silicon Labs to both create and moderate), we heard from product developers about their concerns. We also received some new information from Michelle Mindala-Freeman, head of marketing for the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which was formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance and which oversees the Matter protocol.