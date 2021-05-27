Tennis-Roland Garros defence next up for rapidly-rising Swiatek

Lou Lambert-Agosti, 13, just missed three weeks of class. But nobody takes it against him. This hope of the BTC (Blagnac Tennis Club) is located in the “Adapted Hours” department within Le Ferradou High School, under the direction of Philippe Belou, the new President of the Occitania Tennis League. For the second year in a row she was one of the 280 ball collectors of the Roland Garros tournament, for the qualification and then the final draw. “The choice is difficult. The association only takes on 30 collectors each year. We get rated every game, ”Lou admits. Everything went well. On the net or from the baseline, she finished the tournament on the famous Philippe Chatrier Court with the 18 best collectors. Women, doppelgangers, ”summarizes Lou. With the rare privilege of meeting tennis stars, Nadal, Djokovic, Federer, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Zverev …