In an amazing battle of the titans, the leader of the world ranking won. Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal for the 8th time on his favorite surface. A stunning battle was staged in the semifinals of Roland Garros, the ATP#1 of the world Novak Djokovic and the King of soil Rafael Nadal. For more than four hours they fought on the court, showing their entire arsenal of capabilities. Incredibly, in this fight of the titans, Djokovic defeated, who did not let the Spaniard into his 14th final in Paris.