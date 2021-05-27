Cancel
RiskStream Collaborative Study Demonstrates Viability of its Mortality Monitor Blockchain Application for the Life & Annuities Industry

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 30 days ago

According to the report, three carriers provided five years of claims data for individual life, group life, annuities and retirement business. The findings showed that roughly 4% of the deceased policyholders from one of the carriers also had policies (individual or group) or financial instruments (annuities or retirement plans) with one of the other two carriers. This percentage was much higher than anticipated for three participating companies. The percentage would be expected to grow substantially with a much larger network, which is expected with a production rollout of the app.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Industry#Viability Study#Malvern#Prweb#Vp#Permissioned Data#The Mortality Monitor#Edrs
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Marketsalmanian.org

Cloud-based Virtual Learning Platform Software Market by Industry experts, Strategic decision makers, Manufacturers and suppliers and Channel partners|Know More

Global Cloud-based Virtual Learning Platform Market Report: Demand, Supply, Consumption, Competition, Production, Vendors, Sales, Value Chain, Statistical Analysis, Pricing, Segments, Regional Analysis, Volume, Revenue, Historical Data, and Projections 2020–2026. The Global Cloud-based Virtual Learning Platform Market research report contains an in-depth analysis of this market, in which key players are...
Marketsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Email Protection Security Market Opportunities by 2027 | #emailsecurity

“Email Protection Security Market is growing at a +15% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Email protection provides layers of security to limit malware and non-malware threats including email fraud....
EconomyTraders Magazine

Making the Case for Data Management Outsourcing

In a recent poll, 97 percent of asset managers said that they intend to explore outsourcing their data management infrastructure within the next three years. Seventy-eight percent said the same of their data operations. This survey adds to a growing volume of evidence that data management outsourcing is coming of age. However, if Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and other data management leaders within firms are to convince the C-suite of the need or change, then building a strong business case will be critical.
Cell Phonesfictionistic.com

How Blockchain Technology Will Boost Mobile App Development Industry?

In this modern technological world, mobile app development industries are trying to implement new trends in their business to remain ahead of the competition and meet the industry standards. And when businesses discuss blockchain technology, individuals feel it is only connected to cryptocurrencies and is limited only to the finance industry.
Softwareminernews.io

Cost Estimating Software Market 2021 Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Citius, Loopio, Oracle, Prisync, ProEst, Proposify, RFPIO, Salesforce.com, Verenia, Viewpoint

Cost estimating software is a tool for calculating the overall cost of a given project. Different costs calculated using cost estimating tools include, among others, labor, supplies, equipment, tools, facilities, and cost of contingency. It is an iterative method in which monetary resource approximation is measured to minimize the chances of project failure. Additionally, this software, in an extremely unpredictable scenario, provides the project managers with a competitive advantage.
Marketsminernews.io

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 Players Infor, InterSystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Orion Health

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Healthcare IT Integration market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Healthcare IT Integration market growth, precise estimation of the Healthcare IT Integration market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.
Marketsminernews.io

Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market – Increasing R&D Investments and Rising Research Activities to Favor the Market – Cognizant, Optum, Inc., Change Healthcare, Genpact Limited, Infosys BPM Ltd.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Healthcare Provider Network Management market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Healthcare Provider Network Management market growth, precise estimation of the Healthcare Provider Network Management market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Demand for a Decentralized Approach to Digital Identity Drives Liquid Avatar Technologies Investment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB: LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity, and fintech solutions company today announced a strategic investment of US$100,000 in Indicio.tech, ("Indicio") a Delaware (USA) registered public benefit corporation ("Indicio"), specializing of the development and hosting services for decentralized identity.
Marketsgmiresearch.com

Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Outlook, Statistics, Market Scope, Revenue, Research, Trends Analysis & Global Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2028

Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance Market, By Type (Audit Management, Policy Management and Risk Management, and Compliance Management), By Component (Services, Software, and Solution), By Enterprise Type (SMEs, and Large Scale Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Building and Construction, Energy & Utilities, and Others) and By Region – Global Opportunities & Forecast, 2021-2028.
Marketsminernews.io

Helpful Research Report of Social Media Analytics Market Astonishing Growth by 2025

The Social Media Analytics Market Research study 2021-2025 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at ReportsWeb. The Social Media Analytics Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

Latest update on Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security industry. With the classified Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
UEFAaithority.com

AntChain Launches Developer Support Program to Foster Global Collaboration on Blockchain and Other Innovations

AntChain, Ant Group’s technology brand, launched a developer community support program at its first developer conference. The program is designed to further foster trusted industry collaboration networks with blockchain, secure computing, IoT, and other innovative technologies. “AntChain’s technology can help strengthen the efficiency of multi-party collaborations, while enhancing trust in...
Healthreadersdigest.co.uk

Top applications of blockchain technology in healthcare

Technology is developing rapidly as there is numerous modern technology that has started gaining control over the world and one of them is the blockchain technology. It has a great scope for the future and can help healthcare in making numerous improvements. You can click on Bitcoin Billionaire, if you want to get rich with bitcoin trading. Few of the best applications of blockchain technology that can bring some revolutionary changes in healthcare as listed below.
Economythebharatexpressnews.com

EMBEDDED VALUE: The life insurance industry needs to look at its business in a different way

A successful individual is one who becomes aware of probable events and associated risks during their lifetime and plans to mitigate those risks, avoidable and unavoidable, through planned management of such scenarios. The universally accepted principle is that a responsible citizen takes care of himself and his family’s future under all probable circumstances through systematic financial planning so that everyone’s dreams of quality of life are realized, however intense the adversity, if any.